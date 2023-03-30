According to the National Weather Service, expected snow totals for the storm currently hitting Colorado through Friday night have increased since yesterday's report, climbing into the two-foot range on some Colorado peaks. Higher snow totals are also expected in Colorado's mountain valleys, more likely to impact travel along I-70.
As far as the highest totals go, up to 30 inches of snow may fall on peaks in the Steamboat Springs area through Saturday morning. Pockets of peaks in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs areas may get up to two feet.
Meanwhile, mountain towns that were previously expected to get snow in the range of one to three inches are now expected to get a bit more.
Towns of Vail and Steamboat Springs may get up to eight inches, Silverton and Winter Park could get six inches, and Aspen and Glenwood Springs could get up to four. The higher snow totals will increase the likelihood of travel impacts along I-70.
The National Weather Service is also warning of strong winds set to scrap across the state.
Gusts in the range of 50 to 60 miles per hour are expected. Not only will these winds limit visibility in the mountain region due to blowing snow, they will also increase fire risk along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. At times, visibility will be extremely limited in southern Colorado due to blowing dust.
Travel with caution. Winter weather will likely stick around through Friday. This weekend, however, should be warm and dry around much of the state.
According to the NWS, there's another chance of big snow in Colorado's mountains from April 6 to 8.
Find a map of expected totals below:
Find additional weather updates and alerts on the National Weather Service website.
