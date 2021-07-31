Incoming storms throughout Colorado are prompting warnings of flash flooding amid expected heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.
A Flash Flood Warning issued by the weather service is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for south central Fremont County in central Colorado.
Thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the area was detected by the weather radar about 1:40 p.m., the weather service said. Between a half-inch and 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen, which is likely to cause ongoing flash flooding in the area.
The Cotopaxi area along Highway 50 between Canon City and Salida has stagnant water, bringing concerns of flooded roads and falling rocks and other debris from the steep canyon walls.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Cotopaxi CO until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/7wbFY3LAK0— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 31, 2021
Officials remind drivers to "turn around, don't drown" if flooded roads are encountered.
There is a high potential for flash flooding today across much of south central and southeast Colorado. Can't stress this enough...Do not drive into flood waters! The road could be washed out and fast flowing water can easily sweep you away. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YNyLcWmn8f— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 31, 2021
The Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for north central Grand County until 3:30 p.m., according to the weather service.
Between a half-inch and 1-inch of rain has fallen in the area, causing high chances of flash flooding.
The flooding is likely to occur in streams and drainages including Buffalo Creek, Trout Creek, Trail Creek, Colorado River, Willow Creek, Gold Run, Illinois River, and Soda Creek, which are in rural areas of Grand County.
The flood warning urges those in this area to move to higher ground immediately.
Heavy Rainfall is expected to cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the East Troublesome burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads.
A NEW Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the northern/northwestern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area. A precip gage measured 0.5" of rain in the past 20 minutes. This warning includes Rustic, Kinikinik, the Black Hollow area, and portions of CO-14. #cowx https://t.co/1tmKNxKnny pic.twitter.com/yImDEHkCCi— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of mountains and valleys of southern Colorado, which includes the Interstate 25 corridor. The weather watch expires 1 a.m. Sunday.
Monsoon moisture and moist upslope flow behind a cold front is bringing the threat of widespread heavy rain, which is likely to cause flash flooding in the region.
A Flash Flood Watch is issued until Sunday at 12 a.m. for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including Elkhead and Park Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains.
The monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of west central and northern Colorado mountains. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding.
Always check with the National Weather Service before adventuring outdoors and traveling. For updated road conditions and closures, visit Colorado Department of Transportation's Travel Center.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed Saturday since shutting down to traffic during a Flash Flood Watch issued Thursday. Later Thursday, mudslides covered lanes of the interstate, which forced about 100 stranded motorists to spend overnight on the highway and inside a tunnel.
⚠️ UPDATE: The #I70 SAFETY CLOSURE in Glenwood Canyon is still in place due to mudslides. Motorists should avoid the area, plan for an extended closure and use the recommended northern alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QZ3Sbe2W0t— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2021
The closure of Interstate 70 is likely to last "through the weekend," CDOT crews said. The closures are at Exit 87 (West Rifle), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero), due to mudslides from the Grizzly Creek burn scar. Click here for an alternate route map.
