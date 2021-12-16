Another snowstorm has come and gone in western Colorado, overshadowed in the news by a swell of monstrous winds that hit the eastern half of the state on Wednesday.
While 100-plus mile per hour winds were slamming the Front Range and beyond throughout yesterday (resulting in snow squalls, massive walls of dust, and many problems on the roads, among other concerns), double-digit snow totals were dropping in the mountains.
The southern mountains and southwestern mountains were hit the hardest, with Wolf Creek Ski Area getting a reported 13 inches of snow and Silverton getting 10-plus inches. Totals at other resorts varied, but most seem to have gotten accumulation somewhere in the range of three to six inches.
Believe it or not, the next chance for snow is just hours away – expected to hit on Thursday night. This wave of snow is likely to favor the Steamboat Springs area, dropping a few inches, as well as the central mountains. While snow will likely fall, it probably won't be too noteworthy.
That begs the question of when the next BIG snowstorm will hit.
Most forecasts are showing dry days through at least next Wednesday.
However, come Thursday, December 23, predictions of snow start to pop up in mountain towns around the state. Consider this 10-day Weather Channel outlook for Breckenridge, which calls for AM snow showers on that date.
The storm is still a bit too far out for more specific predictions, though the expectation that it will happen is mirrored by the longer-range National Weather Service outlook, which shows Colorado on the edge of a chunk of America that is expected to have an above-average probability for precipitation from December 21 to December 25. This map can be seen below.
Will that snow amount to much? We'll have to wait and see. It's all but certain, but there's a chance Coloradans, particularly those in the mountains, will see snow on the ground on Christmas Day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.