After light, but disruptive snow hit a widespread area of Colorado on Thursday, a sunny weekend is ahead. That being said, it's winter in Colorado, so there is expectedly snow right around the corner.
Current forecasts show that the middle of next week will be the best chance for more snow – specifically Tuesday and Wednesday. This round of snow will likely be widespread.
As far as expected totals go, that's still a bit up in the air. Joel Gratz from OpenSnow says these days could bring a few inches to double-digit accumulation depending on how the storm system tracks. MountainForecast.com is currently showing about eight inches of snow on Longs Peak between the two days, while also calling for about a foot of snow on Mount of the Holy Cross, near Vail.
While snow might be hitting, the National Weather Service says that precipitation will still be below the norm in the short-term, as seen on the map below.
So there you have it – Tuesday and Wednesday, expect some snowfall. Stay tuned during upcoming days for a clearer picture in terms of how much will accumulate.
In recent days, the statewide snowpack has slipped to 107 percent of the 20-year to-date median. This still means that Colorado is ahead in terms of accumulation thus far this snow season, though this has dropped from a point where the state was at 130 percent of the to-date median, reported on January 7.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.