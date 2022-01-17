Following plenty of powder on the first few days of 2022, Colorado seems to have since returned to a less active winter weather cycle, reminiscent of the first couple months of the current snow season.
According to the National Weather Service, relatively tame weather is expected to continue for at least a few more days, with no hazardous weather statements currently active throughout the entire state – a rarity in a year of strong winds and fire risk. The NWS does predict that some light snow may fall this week, with a chance of snow possible on Wednesday along the northern Front Range and more snow possible in the mountains on Friday.
The National Weather Service forecast is similar to the OpenSnow.com forecast, which calls for the potential for light snow in the south on Tuesday night and more light snow east of the Continental Divide from Wednesday to Thursday. OpenSnow.com also calls for snow in the range of two to eight inches from Friday to Saturday in the northern and central mountains (find the full OpenSnow.com report here).
The next time significant winter weather is expected in Colorado is at the end of the month, continuing into February. Typical of a La Niña season, current mapping shows that this wave of precipitation will likely favor the northwest corner of the state. It's also worth noting that the entire state of Colorado is expected to have temperatures that are above the norm during this time.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website or on OpenSnow.com.
