Following a big round of wintery weather that dropped more than 20 inches of snow along parts of Colorado's Front Range (also dropping temperatures to -48 degrees in another part of the state), a dry week is ahead for the state.
Current forecasts don't show much of a chance for snow through Saturday, February 12, with exception of a chance of light snow on high peaks this Sunday and on Wednesday, February 9. This outlook can be seen in the Mountain-Forecast.com forecast for Longs Peak, which shows about six inches accumulating on the mountain on the 12th.
According to the National Weather Service, there's basically no chance of a notable winter weather event through at least the 10th, with no real chance of a major snow event through at least the 16th. That being said, there's also an above-average chance of precipitation for part of the state from the 11th through the 17th, so some snow may be possible during this period, as previously noted in the Longs Peak example.
All weather forecasts are subject to change, but most Coloradans should expect at least a week of relatively calm weather conditions in Colorado.
Find the official forecast on the National Weather Service website.
