After close to 12 inches of snow fell in Colorado on Wednesday night, several dry days are ahead. That being said, winter conditions are expected to come roaring back next week, with another widespread snowstorm setting up to hit the state.
For the most part, Colorado is expected to be seasonally warm and dry through the weekend. Colorado Springs is expected to hit the upper-50s on both Saturday and Sunday, as is Denver. Even mountain temperatures are expected to feel toasty, nearing 40 degrees this weekend in Breckenridge.
The pleasant weather won't last for long though. According to the National Weather Service, much lower temperatures and light to moderate snowfall will move in to start the next week.
While details about exactly where the snow will fall and how much will fall remains uncertain at this time, the National Weather Service believes the weather event "will start Monday and continue through at least Wednesday."
Forecasts from The Weather Channel point to snow starting in the mountains on Monday before moving into the Front Range region by Monday night. Their forecast shows this storm lasting through Tuesday for most Coloradans and on Wednesday in the mountains. Temperatures are expected to drop very low, hitting a low of negative 6 in Boulder on Tuesday.
The statewide snowpack is currently at 92 percent of the to-date median, as of 12 AM on February 17. Drought conditions continue for more than 90 percent of the state.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.