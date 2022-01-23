Following a few days of above average temps and sunny skies, a chance for snow is returning to the state on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Snow is expected to begin falling by late Monday night and spread southward across the eastern part of the state into Tuesday morning according to the service.
"The heaviest snowfall should be west of I-25 in/near the foothills. Poor driving conditions are expected for the Tuesday morning commute due to snow covered roads," NWS in Boulder said in a tweet.
Opensnow.com is calling for around 5 inches of snow to fall in the mountains by Tuesday night.
A more powerful storm with the potential for significant snowfall totals is expected to move through the state in the first week of February, the website predicts.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website or on OpenSnow.com.
