A record-breaking heatwave will unfold in parts of Colorado this week with highs expected to soar above 100 degrees.
Hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue in Colorado this week with the potential for record-breaking heat from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s in the mountain valleys and in the 100s in the plains.
Heat wave expected through Thursday with a chance at breaking record high temperatures each day. For today, there is chance for isolated thunderstorms over the Palmer Divide and eastern plains with 60mph winds and small hail being the main risks. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/mpuAwByj4L— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 14, 2021
The warming trend continues Monday with highs into the mid to upper 90s on the plains and upper 80s in the mountains. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms on the eastern plains in the late afternoon and evening, with the potential for large hail and damaging gusts. #COwx pic.twitter.com/rMmUlA2WgM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 14, 2021
"Excessive heat warnings are in effect through the week as high temperatures will break records across the forecast area," reads a hazardous weather outlook.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
According to the National Weather Service, the record high in the Grand Junction area for June 14 was 101, was set back in 1936. There's a chance this could be beaten today.
🌡️☀️ The heat continues on Monday with high temperatures in the lower and desert valleys of Utah and Colorado once again soaring into the triple digits. The record high in Grand Junction on Monday is 101 set back in 1936. Stay cool! #UTwx #COwx pic.twitter.com/hbfoLbc77D— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 14, 2021
Severe thunderstorms could occur along the Palmer Divide and in the Eastern Plains on Monday afternoon, bringing pea-sized hail and 60-mph wind gusts
The forecast is also calling for more storms developing over the weekend along with the possibility of cooler temperatures.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Always check the forecast before venturing into the mountains. Conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared to turn around if bad weather strikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.