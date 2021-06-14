Beautiful Sunrise in Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Colorado. Photo Credit: Jeremy Janus (iStock).

Beautiful Sunrise in Colorado National Monument in Grand Junction, Colorado. Photo Credit: Jeremy Janus (iStock).

A record-breaking heatwave will unfold in parts of Colorado this week with highs expected to soar above 100 degrees.

Hot and dry weather conditions are expected to continue in Colorado this week with the potential for record-breaking heat from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the triple digits with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s in the mountain valleys and in the 100s in the plains.

"Excessive heat warnings are in effect through the week as high temperatures will break records across the forecast area," reads a hazardous weather outlook.

According to the National Weather Service, the record high in the Grand Junction area for June 14 was 101, was set back in 1936. There's a chance this could be beaten today.

Severe thunderstorms could occur along the Palmer Divide and in the Eastern Plains on Monday afternoon, bringing pea-sized hail and 60-mph wind gusts

The forecast is also calling for more storms developing over the weekend along with the possibility of cooler temperatures.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Always check the forecast before venturing into the mountains. Conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared to turn around if bad weather strikes. 

