More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes.
According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
Mapping shows that while snowfall will be widespread, the deepest totals will be found in the mountains, per norm. Deep totals are also expected to fall along the Continental Divide, with most of the deeper totals staying north of I-70. The Front Range may see a few inches, with less than two inches expected in Denver and less than one expected in Colorado Springs.
A snow forecast map of the most likely scenario through Thursday morning can be seen below. Keep in mind that some snow may continue to fall later in the day on Thursday:
Should the high-end snowfall scenario occur, some peaks already predicted to get high totals could see snow accumulation closer to 30 inches. This scenario would also drop closer to six inches on the northern Front Range, with nearly the entire state seeing some falling snow.
See this high-end scenario below:
Following this round of snow, expected to end on Thursday, MountainForecast.com is calling for more snow over the following weekend on some high peaks. As of right now, this seems to be hitting the central and northern mountains and doesn't look very significant.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.