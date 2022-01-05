Another wave of snow is hitting Colorado, likely to blanket the central and northern mountains with the highest totals.
According to the National Weather Service, between 12 and 36 inches will fall throughout Thursday evening along the northwestern peaks of the Park, Front, and Gore ranges. It is also expected that eight to 16 inches will fall over the I-70 Mountain Corridor, likely to have an impact on travel.
The plains and urban corridor are expected to see light snowfall from Wednesday afternoon into the night, with about one to four inches possible. Higher totals will favor more northern areas of this region.
Slippery roads are expected, with the worst travel conditions to be found in the mountains. That being said, fresh snow could impact the nighttime commute in the Denver metro area.
Strong winds are expected to accompany mountain snow, making visibility very limited at times. Multiple winter storm warnings have been posted in impacted areas.
Visit the National Weather Service website for additional details.
