FILE - This undated file photo released by the Costilla County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Jesper Joergensen. A psychiatrist has recommended that the mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that burned 149 homes should be forcibly medicated, which could pave the way to him being able to stand trial over three years later. The finding of the doctor at the state mental hospital was revealed Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, during a court hearing for Joergensen. (Costilla County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)