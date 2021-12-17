An analysis by Forbes found that Colorado Springs is the best city for retirement in the state of Colorado.
The website cited the economy as one of the reasons for the determination saying, "Colorado Springs’ culture and economy are heavily influenced by the military with a significant number of defense corporations and bases located within the area."
Forbes identified Fort Collins as the second best city for retirement in Colorado.
Last year, the Centennial State was named the 2nd-best state in which to retire, according to a data analysis by WalletHub. The ranking was determined based on affordability, quality of life, and health care. Colorado was narrowly beaten by Florida for the first place spot, with the data analysis determining that Florida was more affordable and had a better average quality of life.
In a similar study, Forbes Advisor called Colorado the fifth best state to save for retirement in the country.
