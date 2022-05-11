For the 125th time, the Strawberry Days summer festival will be returning to Glenwood Springs this June.
Strawberry Days is one of the oldest, continuously held festivals in Colorado. It celebrates the start of the strawberry harvest season in the area. According to the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, the festival began as a marketing tool to promote the fruit growers of the Roaring Fork and Grand River Valleys.
"Held annually in mid-June since 1898, Strawberry Days has grown into a week-long celebration culminating each year with a packed weekend of entertainment, artisans, a parade, and of course free strawberries and ice cream for one and all," an announcement from the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association said.
Event goers can expect live music, various booths, interactive games, shops, and the crowning of 2022's Miss Strawberry Days.
This year, the event will begin on June 17th and last through June 19th. Find more information on the event, here.
