Foodies rejoice – Civic Center EATS is coming back to Denver, making a wide variety of food trucks convenient to find.
Starting on May 17, each Wednesday and Thursday a wide range of food truck options will be present at the Civic Center Park during lunchtime. The food truck offering is expected to run through September 14, also set to be accompanied by live music provided by Your Mom's House.
Find additional details and more specifics as the first date approaches here.
