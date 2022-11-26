In December 2021, a late run of Kokanee salmon in the Dolores River resulted in a record-breaking year for salmon spawning. Nearly a year later, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting a steep decline of the species in Blue Mesa Reservoir and the Roaring Judy Hatchery.
Roaring Judy Hatchery in Almont is home to the largest Kokanee salmon runs in the United States, and collects an average of 7.2 million Kokanee eggs each year , according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"Drought and the low reservoir level are the biggest factor in impacting the kokanee salmon habitat, which in turn enhances the impacts of other stressors such as gill lice and predation," said CPW's Public Information Officer John Livingston.
