Last April, a cottonwood tree that was home to a family of eagles blew down in Barr Lake State Park. Two eggs and two eaglets were in the nest at the time, with the eggs being found underwater and the eaglets found dead.
It is believed that the cottonwood tree, which was dead at the time, fell naturally amid winds. It had been home to a nesting basket since 1986.
At the time of the incident, officials stated that they would be reinstalling a nesting basket in the area in hopes that eagles would return. The time has come and officials hope to put three nesting baskets up on Friday.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the baskets provide a framework for bald eagles to build their nests. The baskets will be placed in the view of a boardwalk gazebo, mounted using a steel cable for security.
An eagle's nest can be up to seven to eight feet across, typically near water and often in dead trees where leaves do not obstruct views.
The original nesting basket from 1986 is one of the three nests set to be put in the trees on Friday. It's likely that only one of the baskets will be used, as the first eagles to move in will likely be territorial over their area. Park officials have also stated that it may be years before the baskets get used.
Barr Lake State Park is a 2,715-acre state park near Brighton, Colorado. It's home to 12 miles of trails and is a popular spot for wildlife spotting, fishing, and boating.
