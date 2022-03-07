From bears and mountain lions to the soon-to-be reintroduced gray wolf, Colorado is home to some pretty fierce wildlife. Soon, another predator could be making its way back to the Centennial sSate — the wolverine.
Wolverines once had a viable population in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), but disappeared from the state in 1919.
"Twelve survey efforts from 1979-1996 yielded no confirmed sightings. Colorado’s high elevation and rugged terrain were and are good wolverine habitat, but because the species naturally exists in extremely low numbers wherever it is found, the species was never numerous here," the CPW website said.
In 2009, a GPS-tagged wolverine was tracked traveling into north-central Colorado by researchers from Grand Teton National Park. The wolverine, known as M56, traveled nearly 2,000 miles and was last tracked to North Dakota, where it was shot by a rancher.
In a Facebook post earlier this year, Colorado's First Gentleman Marlon Reis announced that CPW is revisiting reintroduction efforts in the state.
"Unfortunately, Wolverines have been extirpated from Colorado, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife is in discussion with partners and stakeholders about the potential to restore this species to Colorado’s High Country," Reis said.
CPW estimates that Colorado has the capacity to support around 100 wolverines.
"The animal needs large areas of cold, rocky habitat, the vast majority of land where the animal would live occurs on high-elevation public lands," CPW said.
