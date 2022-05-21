The legendary folk-rock musician Bob Dylan will be making a stop at the Dillon Amphitheatre this summer as apart of his Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour.
"Bob Dylan's career has lasted the better part of fifty years now. What is more impressive is that Dylan has remained not only active for almost all of that period but controversial. He has never gotten by on sentimentality or nostalgia. He has never repeated his successes. for better or worse Dylan has always pushed his work ahead," that amphitheater said in an announcement about the show.
Doors open at 6:30 PM on Sunday, July 3, and the show will start at 8 PM. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $150. For more information visit the Dillion Amphitheatre website, here.
"This show will be a phone-free experience. The use of cellphones, smart watches, cameras, and recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all cell phones will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," the announcement read.
