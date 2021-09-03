With fall around the corner, it's time to bust out the flannel – and what better place to do it than at UpaDowna's annual Folk N' Flannel festival in Manitou Springs, Colorado.
This fundraising event that's hosted by non-profit UpaDowna, which is on a mission to get everybody outdoors more, is set to take place at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort from October 1st to October 3rd. Festival-goers will be able to participate in a number of activities, including hiking, biking, paddleboarding, and more. There will also be plenty of live music, with a line-up that consists of great local artists, like Grant Sabin, Tenderfoot Bluegrass, High Mountain Duet, Mary & the Pharaoh, the Manitou Strings, and more.
Guests are able to book camping space or can book a stay in a room at the resort. The first 200 people to book a room will get a 40 percent discount on lodging from September 1st through 15th. Plus, all ticket-holders get access to a heated pool.
The average price for a one-day ticket to this fundraising festival is $70, though pricing varies depending on a number of options. More details can be found on the ticketing page here.
Learn more about UpaDowna here.
