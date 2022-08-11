With fall around the corner, it's almost time to bust out the flannel – and what better place to do it than at UpaDowna's annual Folk N' Flannel festival in Manitou Springs, Colorado.
This fundraising event that's hosted by non-profit UpaDowna, which is on a mission to get everybody outdoors more, is set to take place at the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort from September 30 to October 2. Festival-goers will be able to participate in a number of outdoor activities (SUP, hiking, bike rides), in addition to catching some sweet tunes. Live music will blast from 4 to 10 PM on Friday and 2 to 10 PM on Saturday.
A range of ticket options exist, as do a number of lodging options, including tent camping, car camping, and hotel options. New this year is a 'music pass,' which caters to locals looking to swing by for a few live music sets without taking advantage of lodging options.
Find more information about this event and purchase tickets here. Tickets start at $25 to $35 for a 'music pass' and increase from there, dependent on lodging options. Proceeds benefit UpaDowna.
Learn more about UpaDowna here.
