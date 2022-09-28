Come this weekend, non-profit UpaDowna's annual 'Folk n' Flannel' fall festival will be taking over the Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Complete with 'campfire vibes' and sweet tunes, it's sure to deliver a great time for all ages in attendance.
According to the organization's description of the event, the festival will offer "a weekend full of live folk music, outdoor activities, crafts, food trucks, craft beer and spirits, and more."
Festival-goers are able to purchase a wide range of tickets for the event, each coming with different perks. All-access passes include access to music, outdoor activities, and crafts, along with two drink tickets. Camping passes are also available for those looking to stay overnight, with options including tent camping and car camping. Rooms at the on-site lodge may also be available.
New this year is a 'Music Only' pass, which can be purchased for $25 (plus fees) for Friday's 4-10 PM music set and $35 (plus fees) for Saturday's 2-10 PM music set.
Find out more about purchasing tickets here.
UpaDowna is a non-profit headquartered in Colorado Springs that aims to make the outdoor space more accessible, whether that means providing gear or educated instructors in the outdoor recreation community. Learn more about the non-profit behind this fundraising festival here.
