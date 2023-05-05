An approximately 51-mile stretch of Colorado Highway 141 is expected to close on Friday evening, as the area prepares for high river flows and potential flooding, according to an announcement by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
The department is planning to close the highway between Naturita and Gateway at approximately 5 p.m. The total duration of the closure has not yet been estimated, but officials say that it will continue until flood danger subsides.
The bridge at Roc Creek, located approximately 27.5 miles north of Naturita at Mile Point 88.5, will also be closed to traffic during "peak water flows".
"River flows in the area have not been observed at these levels in 18 years. With the flood event expected to peak this Friday, we are taking proactive and cautionary measures at this particular bridge. Engineers and maintenance personnel will be assessing the structural integrity throughout this high-flow event,” stated Julie Constan, Regional Transportation Director in the announcement.
According to CDOT, snowmelt and reservoir releases are playing a role in high river flows.
" The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for the Dolores River due to the increased release of water from McPhee Reservoir. The flood advisory also includes the Dolores and San Miguel Rivers due to heavy runoff from snowmelt," CDOT reported.
Montezuma, Dolores, San Miguel and Montrose counties have been included in the advisory area.
