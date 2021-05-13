Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through parts of Colorado this week, bringing the threat of damaging winds, large hail, torrential rains, and possibly a tornado.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday afternoon sending bolts of lightning and strong gusty winds over the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Mesa.
Thunderstorms producing damaging winds up to 50 mph and lightning will hit again on Friday and Saturday across the southeastern plains, according to the National Weather Service.
"A brief tornado can not be ruled out, especially on Saturday," the weather service said in a hazardous outlook.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
Areas at risk for Friday include Calhan to La Junta to Kim, expanding into most of the I-25 corridor and the southeast mountains and plains for Saturday. Widespread rain and stormy weather is also expected along the Front Range during this time.
Storms are set to continue through Tuesday on much of Colorado's Front Range, on the Eastern Plains, and, at times, in the central mountains, with heavy rains, small hail up to the size of a quarter, and gusty outflow winds possible. Burn scar areas will be also be at an elevated risk of flash flooding during these storms, especially across the southeastern mountains.
Severe thunderstorm chances will increase across southeast Colorado Friday and Saturday. The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding on burn scars will ramp up Saturday and especially Sunday and Monday across the southeast mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/s07ix8v3uH— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 13, 2021
Meanwhile, some light snow accumulation will also possible in the mountains, mainly above 10,000 feet.
Joel Gratz of OpenSnow had previously said there will likely be another round of snow that hits parts of the state from May 16-19. This may occur on the tailend of these storms rolling through.
Back-to-back days of showers will deliver much needed moisture to Colorado both this week and next. While snowpack in the South Platte basin continues to hold "fairly steady," the majority of the state is experiencing a decline.
Snowpack in the South Platte basin continued to hold fairly steady, but elsewhere across Colorado snowpack continued declining. Maps & graphs courtesy of the NRCS. Additional links https://t.co/n8oTGDSkFE. NRCS News https://t.co/j1wiFJSuAa & Report: https://t.co/sTECOGLo0Y #cowx pic.twitter.com/v7m7A6JkEE— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 13, 2021
If traveling around Colorado, stay up-to-date with the current forecast on the National Weather Service website and proceed with caution as storms roll through. Conditions that bring rain, winds, and hail can result in the possibility of life-threatening travel.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Plan ahead and be aware of the current forecast and road closures before planning an outdoor adventure or traveling across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.