One of Colorado's most popular high country mountain destinations is becoming overcrowded, and now the forest service is asking the public for help.
According to the Forest Service, illegally parked vehicles, user-created campsites, and environmental degradation are causing some serious challenges in the Blue Lakes area. Famed for its pristine peaks and sparkling turquoise alpine lakes, the Blue Lakes area is located in the Mount Sneffels Wilderness.
In an effort to protect its beauty from overuse, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District is seeking the public’s feedback regarding the future development of Blue Lakes area.
#BreakingNews - #GMUG GMUG Provides Opportunity for Public Input on Blue Lakes Area. 👓 more here: https://t.co/kdvkCoon7U— GMUG National Forests (@GMUG_NF) July 8, 2021
📷 credit: Bob Wick, Blue Lakes area pic.twitter.com/urkr0NV3hM
The feedback is part of a visitor-use study being conducted this summer to collect data such as the number and types of visitors, resource impacts, water quality, and feedback from the public.
"Western Colorado University's Center for Public Lands is proud to be partnering with the Forest Service to gather data and information about use patterns, user experience, and expectations for the Blue Lakes area," said Maddie Rehn, the center's program director.
Two virtual meetings will also be held in conjunction with the study to provide information and answer questions from the public. See the details below:
• Virtual Informational Webinar—July 22nd, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. To join, please connect via computer at: https://western.zoom.us/j/99802661036
• Virtual Public Engagement Meeting—August, 3rd from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. RSVP by August, 1st.
The Forest Service also plans to conduct an Environmental Analysis (EA) for the Blue Lakes area, looking at trails, facilities, parking, signage, and other aspects of management.
The Mount Sneffels Wilderness Area spans more than 16,000 acres on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests near the mountain towns of Ridgway and Ouray.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the U.S Forest Service's website or www.westslopefireinformation.com.
