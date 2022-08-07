Another round of heavy, widespread rainstorms are expected across Colorado on Sunday, some of which will be capable of dropping two inches of rain in just 45 minutes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Storms are expected to impact the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer Divide, to include the Denver-metro area, and the foothills. Heavy rainfall is also forecasted over the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn scars, the service reported.
A 'Flood Watch' has been issued in these regions between 2 PM and midnight on Sunday. According to NWS, thunderstorms will develop west of I-25 at around mid-afternoon.
"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Heavy rain may impact recent burn areas, leading to flash flooding and debris flows," the watch reads.
Don't take chances on flooded roadways. According to the service, at least half of all flood-related deaths occur in cars.
For the most up-to-date information on statewide weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.
