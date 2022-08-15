Flash flooding will be possible in regions across Colorado on Monday afternoon, with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for powerful storms to roll through the state starting at 1 PM.
According to the service, storms will be capable of dropping up to two inches of rain in just 45 minutes over the Front Range, the Palmer Divide, and Park County. A Flood Watch has been issued for these regions until midnight.
Localized flash flooding is possible in these areas, especially in locations with poor drainage, underpasses, and low lying terrain, NWS warns. Flooding may occur in the Denver-metro area, though forecast confidence is lower.
"Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry gulches is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides, and debris flows in steep terrain," NWS said.
The map below highlights the impacted areas:
Incoming storms are also raising concerns at Colorado's burn areas, with the greatest threat expected at the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, Grizzly Creek, and Calwood burn scars.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.