The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning at the Hayden Pass Burn Scar in Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado, due to excessive rain on Saturday.
According to the service, an inch of rain has already fallen, and storms with the potential to drop 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected.
The service is warning that the storm will likely cause debris slides and flooding near steep terrains.
"This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches in the Hayden Pass Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.
A flash flood watch has also been issued at the Grizzly Creek burn scar until 10 PM on Saturday.
Don't take chances on flooded roadways. According to the service, at least half of all flood-related deaths occur in cars.
For the most up-to-date information on statewide weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.
