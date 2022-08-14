The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of potentially "life-threatening" flash flooding at the Cameron Peak burn area on Sunday afternoon, ahead of powerful rainstorms expected in the area.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Larimer County, and will conclude at 2:45 PM.
"Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the service said in a Flash Flood Warning.
"Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides of debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area," it said.
A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued for portions of northwest and west central Colorado. Rain could impact the Grizzly Creek burn area and result in flash flooding.
Don't take chances on flooded roadways. According to the service, at least half of all flood-related deaths occur in cars.
For the most up-to-date information on statewide weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.