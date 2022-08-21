Update: I-70 through Glenwood Springs has been reopened.
Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs (exit 116) to Dotsero (exit 133) is closed due to a flash flood warning for the area, according to a tweet from Garfield County emergency management.
The warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), and will remain in effect until 4:30 PM.
Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek burn scar is expected to cause flash flooding, and debris flows through the Glenwood Canyon area.
"This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety," the warning said.
"Motorists should use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route. The northern alternate route on US Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists," the Colorado Department of Transportation website recommends.
The northern route, however, is expected to add 2 hours and 30 minutes to the commute through Glenwood Canyon.
