Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed from Glenwood Springs (exit 116) to Dotsero (exit 133) due to elevated flood risk, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
"The safety closure is part of CDOT’s safety protocol to protect the traveling public from flash floods and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon. Motorists continue to have access to Glenwood Springs and the Roaring Fork Valley," CDOT said in a news release.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar and Glenwood Canyon earlier today, and is active between 3 PM and 9 PM.
"Motorists should use COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile app to plan an alternate route. The northern alternate route on US Highway 40 is recommended for most motorists," the release said.
The northern route, however, is expected to add 2 hours and 30 minutes to the commute through Glenwood Canyon.
"By traveling on the recommended alternate route, motorists can avoid major delays caused by rough roads and other hazards. Before detouring onto any alternate route, motorists should refer to www.cotrip.org for the latest road conditions," the release said.
