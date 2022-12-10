A Flight for Life helicopter was struck by a laser pointer while on a mission in Colorado late last month, according to officials.
Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous and can result in serious injuries. Fortunately, according to a report by 9news, no one was injured in this incident and there was not a patient on board.
"We're saddened and frustrated to have to once again ask people not to point lasers at aircraft of any type, including our Flight For Life Colorado helicopters. Our crews are called into action for the most serious, life-threatening emergencies. Any delay or danger posed to them risks not only their safety, but also the lives of the patients they're transporting - patients who could be your family, friends or neighbors," Flight for Life Colorado said in a Facebook post.
According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, there were 67,558 laser incidents recorded in the United States between 2010 and 2021.
"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety risk and violates federal law. Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who are trying to fly safely to their destinations and may be carrying hundreds of passengers," the FAA website reads.
If caught, aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft can result in federal charges and hefty fines up to $11,000 per violation.
Heartless thing to do. Hope the pilot suffers no injury. Twice while teaching in the public school, kids shot a laser pointer into my eyes. I had 20 15 vision--I was told it wouldn't affect the vision. That is a lie..Although laser pointers are prohibited in school, nothing happened to the meatheads who took a chance with my sight. I hope the jerks who targeted the helicoptor are punished appropriately. Bring back the rock pile.
For the schools too!
Unbelievable that these morons would endanger other lives just so they can play with their toy! A minimum year in jail and the $11,000 fine might convince others not to do the same.
Indeed, it should be treated as a violent crime, with mandatory prison time.
