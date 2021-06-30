HILDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park has closed its canyons because of a flash flood warning issued for much of southern Utah Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Hildale, Utah, Zion National Park and other areas near the Utah-Arizona border. Park officials also closed access to The Narrows, the tightest section of the canyon, until further notice.
Please avoid SR-9 near Zion. Crews have plenty to do. Flash Flood season has arrived in Southern Utah. @UDOTTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/npRdvFH2tO— UDOT Region Four (@UDOTRegionFour) June 29, 2021
Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop said a large flood did come through the town and a few basements were flooded but added that mitigation efforts have been successful so far.
Photos from the Utah Department of Transportation show a large portion of flooded road outside Zion.
Another flash flood in Hildale washed away several cars in 2015, killing at least a dozen people. The same storm killed seven hikers who drowned in a narrow canyon in Zion National Park and a man from nearby Hurricane, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.