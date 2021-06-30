According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued for Thursday for the Pikes Peak region. Urban areas that may be impacted include Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Cañon City.
Currently, the watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. According to the watch, "flash flooding will be possible over all locations, including urban areas and burn scars."
Other areas subject to flooding include much of Teller, Fremont, El Paso, and Pueblo counties. Find specific details here as they are subject to change.
Flash Flood Watch has been issued for tomorrow (Thursday)...https://t.co/PbkLVkyUPX pic.twitter.com/ddn9XtipHZ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 30, 2021
During the time of the warning, powerful thunderstorms are expected to move through the area, capable of producing heavy rainfall. Because this is a flash flood 'watch' and not a flash flood 'warning', it does not mean that a flash flood will certainly occur, rather that conditions will be favorable.
In times when flash flooding may be possible, avoid low-lying areas and never drive through flooded sections of the road. Find more tips about what to do during a flash flood here.
