Heavy rain could affect several of Colorado's burn scars on Saturday, and increase the potential for flash flooding and debris flows in the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The service is calling for a limited flood threat at the Cameron Peak, Calwood, and Williams Fork burn scars.
"The exception will be in the East Troublesome burn area where the risk will be elevated. A stronger storm will have the potential to produce one inch of rain in 30 minutes," NWS said.
The graph below shows the burn scar flash flood threat for the rest of the week:
"Sunday may have the greatest risk of flash flooding in burn areas, as stronger storms then will be capable of producing an inch of rain in 30 minutes or less. Due to the cooler temperatures and more extensive cloud cover however, it may be more difficult for the stronger storms to develop," the service said.
At burn scars and steep terrains, flood risk also comes the risk of mudflows and rockslides.
Never drive through flooded roadways. Avoid flooding-prone areas including canyons, rivers, and burn scars, before, during, and after rainfall. Get the latest on the forecast with the National Weather Service. Check cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across the state.
