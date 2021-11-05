There are plenty of places in Colorado worth visiting, but the name of one town tends to pop-up on seemingly every list of recommendations that gets created. There was no exception with the release of Travel & Leisure's 'best small towns' in America list, released in 2021.
According to the Travel & Leisure list, the town of Telluride is among the eleven best small towns in America, a mining town turned adventure hot-spot that attracts skiers, celebrities, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts of every type.
Telluride's inclusion on this list likely comes as no surprise to those that have seen this remote spot first-hand. Home to less than 3,000 permanent residents, Telluride captures everything that is picturesque Colorado. From its storied history related to the discovery of the Smuggler gold vein to the way it attractions outdoor recreation tourism from around the world year-round, Telluride is one part of the state that's hard to beat.
It's also likely that this town will stay relatively small for years to come, as its location – tucked between nearby mountain walls – will likely limit potential expansion.
A special place indeed, it makes sense that Telluride was included on this unranked list of eleven spots. Had the list been ranked, Telluride would have been a good candidate for the top pick.
Other spots included on the list were Mackinac Island, Sedona, and St. Augustine. See the full list here.
Think another spot in Colorado is a better small town? Let us know in the comment section below.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Ouray is also strikingly beautiful like Telluride, but isn't nearly as pretentious. Not as pricey and the people are more like regular folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.