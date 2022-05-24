A single-engine plane crashed into Anthem Ranch neighborhood in Broomfield on Sunday morning, killing the two people on board, according to Broomfield Police Department.
There are still many unknown factors about the crash, but here are five things officials have been able to confirm so far.
1. Timeline: According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the flight took off from the Erie Municipal Airport at about 11:45 AM on Sunday. Investigators have determined that the plane was "in air" for roughly one minute before the crash occurred.
The plane plummeted into the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, and struck a large tree. The plane stopped somewhere between 80 to 100 feet from hitting a home, NTSB reported.
"It's a fairly populated area, so it is remarkable that no homes or cars or pedestrians on the ground were hit," Broomfield PD's public information officer Rachel Haslett said.
2. Strange noises: A witness on the ground near the departure path reported hearing abnormal noises from the plane's engine after take off, according to the NTSB. The witness is an experienced pilot and described the noises as "carburetor coughs," official say. He heard the plane impact the ground less than 10 seconds later.
3. Victims: The Broomfield Police Department confirmed on Sunday that the two people onboard were killed by the crash.
"Upon arrival it was quickly determine by fire and police that that there were two people inside the plane that were ejected and did not survive the crash," Haslett said.
NTSB was able to confirm that both victims were licensed pilots. No further information has been released regarding the victims' identities.
4. Dog survives: According to officials from the Arrowhead Animal Hospital in Westminster, a 7-year-old Pitbull was taken to them after being found injured near the crash site.
It was later confirmed by the dog's owner that the dog was onboard the plane when the accident occurred. The dog, named Chata, suffered a laceration to the neck, but has since been reunited with her owner.
In an interview with KDVR, Arrowhead Animal Hospital's Dr. Ashley MacDonald called Chata surviving the crash a 'miracle.'
5. Investigation: An investigation by the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently underway.
"Our goal of the investigation is fairly straightforward, we would like to stop the next tragedy. The way we do that, is to access all the factors of the accident," NTSB safety investigator Mike Folkerts said in a press conference on Monday.
The board will be looking into factors like aircraft issues, maintenance issues, the plane's airworthiness at the time of the crash, pilot training, potential medical problems, and environmental factors.
A preliminary report is expected to come out within 10 days. The probable cause determination report could take between 12 and 18 months to complete, Folkerts reported.
Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.
