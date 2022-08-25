It's hyperphagia season among Colorado's bears and that means the species will likely be more brazen when it comes to finding food, attempting to consume up to 20,000 calories per day as they prepare for winter hibernation.
This burning hunger was likely what led to a mother bear and her four cubs breaking into an Aspen area home last Saturday, leading to the euthanization of all five animals.
According to a report from The Aspen Times, the bears entered the home through a closed, but unlocked ground-level window and while they didn't show aggression toward residents in the home at the time of the break-in, they did damage the window and kitchen. A trap was set that caught the mother bear and the cubs returned the next day, attempting to re-enter the home. They were then euthanized by officials.
Colorado follows a strict two-strike policy when it comes to bear management, with problem bears being put down after being involved in a second incident with humans. Sometimes, this can become even stricter, with bears being put down for displays of aggression or when it's believed they are likely to cause more problems.
Bears are quick learners and if they're able to find a food source somewhere once, there's a good chance they'll return. This can be particularly problematic when it comes to human-bear interactions, as the chance of a negative interaction increases immensely when a bear learns that they can turn to trash or other non-natural options for calories.
It's crucial that Colorado homeowners keep all windows and doors closed and locked in bear country, especially during this time of the year when there's an uptick in bear activity. It's also important to make sure waste isn't accessible and that potential attractants, such as bird seed and pet food, are removed from outdoor spaces.
Do your part to keep Colorado's bears from losing their fear of humans, as this can lead to euthanization in many cases. In 2021, 66 bears were euthanized in Colorado by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, following 158 euthanizations in 2020. During that two-year period, 169 bears were relocated.
Why is it so dangerous when bears become accustomed to human-related food sources? This story about a Ouray resident being attacked and eaten by bears she was feeding shows how deadly these negative interactions can get.
(7) comments
I live in the town where this occurred and it seems to be the de-facto solution to bears being bears. It makes me sick everytime I hear of this happening. There are other options. If you are really interested in this particular incident, Google the story in the Aspen Daily News and Aspen Times. The neighborhood is really expensive, most homes are over 20 million and neither the Police, Sheriff or local animal control were made aware prior to the killing of the bear family. I think that it was kept under wraps because there would have been push-back from the community. I am so sorry that those beautiful animals lost their lives trying to survive. Those homes are basically fortresses, have air conditioning and the windows can open and close. Shame on all the people involved.
[batman] it’s not peoples fault that bears are selfishly trying to steal their food.
I'm so damned sick of bears being killed because of stupid people.
Well said Michael
Lock the bears out you morons! You're causing too many to be killed! Are you proud of that?
Couldn't they have, uh, locked the window?
If they were NOT aggressive, why weren't they tagged and relocated?
WHY are people SOOO ignorant about safety knowing that live with, potentially, aggressive wild animals??? I don't get it! 😣. 😡
