According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days.
Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
Meanwhile, this weather could also result in some snow in higher elevation areas of the state. The National Weather Service specifically says a couple inches above 12,500 feet of elevation through the weekend. Some peak-specific forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com put this total a little higher, including a six-inch weekend snow forecast on Mount Bierstadt, about five inches on Pikes Peak (through Monday), and about four inches on Longs. Snow is expected to hit central and northern mountains harder than those in the south and southwest.
Given the lack of huge totals and remote location of the expected snowfall, it's unlikely to impact most Coloradans. However, those entering the backcountry should be aware of this incoming weather and know that it will likely show up as rain at lower points of elevation. If you're hiking or camping in Colorado's mountains this weekend, prepare for wet conditions.
With summer officially starting on June 21, this snow will be the first wave of summer snow to hit Colorado this year.
For more information on weather and related alerts that may be issued, visit the National Weather Service website.
