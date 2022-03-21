In the coming weeks, Coloradans will have the chance to see one of the oldest recorded meteor showers dazzle the night sky.
The 2022 Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak on the night of April 21 and into the following morning. It's also likely that stray meteors will be seen in days leading up to and following the peak.
The Lyrid Meteor Shower, named for the constellation Lyra, is one of the oldest meteor showers on record, according to timeanddate.com. The shower is caused by debris from comet Thatcher, which has a 415-year orbit around the sun. Historical Chinese literature claims that the shower was first spotted more than 2,500 years ago, with the actual comet not being again visible from Earth until 2276.
According to a report by EarthSky.org, the Lyrid shower can produce surges of around 100 meteors per hour.
On dark and clear nights, the shower can be observed without the use of special stargazing equipment.
To best watch the shower, find a dark place with limited light pollution. Don't forget to tell someone where you will be or bring along a friend if you intend on adventuring into natural spaces for the shower. Remember, spring nights can still be very cold in Colorado so pack for the potential of dramatic weather changes.
