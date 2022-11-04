Around 4.5 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport over the last 24 hours, marking Denver's first measurable snow of the season, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In order for snowfall to be considered measurable, there must be at least 0.1 inches on the ground, the service says. Roughly two to four inches of snow were recorded across the Denver-metro area in this week's storm system that dumped close to 26 inches in some regions of Colorado.
Last year, Denver had its latest ever first snowfall on December 10, when 0.3 inches fell.
Looking ahead, most Coloradans that live along the Front Range are facing a relatively mild weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected through Sunday.
That being said, light snow and rain showers are expected on Saturday night through Sunday morning in north-central Colorado, including Boulder and Fort Collins.
The NWS is also calling for more snow to fall on the northern mountains over the weekend.
"One exiting storm will be replaced by a persistent moist flow pattern into the northern Rockies over the weekend. This will lead to snow showers over the northern Utah and Colorado mountains beginning tonight which may not end until sometime on Sunday. Light snow will also drop into the northern valleys Saturday night into early Sunday," the service said.
In the southern portion of the state, dry conditions and a slight warming trend are expected, NWS reported.
For the most up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service website.
