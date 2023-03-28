Group of friends enjoying apres-ski at top of Whistler mountain. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

 VisualCommunications

According to NationalToday.com, the first-ever National Après Day is set to take place on March 31, launched by Breckenridge Distillery.

The distillery "launched the holiday to remind people that you can après anything, letting your imagination be the only limit," according to the webpage for the holiday.

The founding of the event is part of a new Breckenridge Distillery marketing campaign dubbed '#AprèsAnywhere'.

From March 31 to August 31, the public is invited to post photos with the hashtag on Instagram for a chance to win a swag bag from the distillery. Each month, one winner will be picked. Find additional details here.

In the winter sports community, the term 'après' is most commonly used to describe a time of eating and drinking that follows a day on the slopes – après ski.

National Today is an online catalog of holidays. In addition to listing many traditional holidays, the company also offers businesses the opportunity to register holidays starting at $5,000, according to a promotional page on their website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

