According to NationalToday.com, the first-ever National Après Day is set to take place on March 31, launched by Breckenridge Distillery.
The distillery "launched the holiday to remind people that you can après anything, letting your imagination be the only limit," according to the webpage for the holiday.
The founding of the event is part of a new Breckenridge Distillery marketing campaign dubbed '#AprèsAnywhere'.
From March 31 to August 31, the public is invited to post photos with the hashtag on Instagram for a chance to win a swag bag from the distillery. Each month, one winner will be picked. Find additional details here.
In the winter sports community, the term 'après' is most commonly used to describe a time of eating and drinking that follows a day on the slopes – après ski.
National Today is an online catalog of holidays. In addition to listing many traditional holidays, the company also offers businesses the opportunity to register holidays starting at $5,000, according to a promotional page on their website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.