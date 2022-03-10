Scotty Wiese, a 22-year-old Denver native, is set to host the first-ever magic show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 9 and he's planning to deliver "a journey of the senses that challenges the stereotype of allure and magic, all while inspiring human connection beyond the everyday routines of life."
The Red Rocks event, designed for all ages, follows a number of other notable performances hosted by Wiese, including shows with popular musicians, like Luke Bryan, and many corporate events for companies like Google, Comcast, and BMW.
The event is set to take place at the outdoor venue rain or shine (or snow) with ticket prices ranging from $33 to $60. It will start at 7 PM with Nashville-based musician Mark Mackay as an opener.
According a press release about the event, this is the first magic show to take place at the famed 9,500-person venue.
