According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the first draft of the 'Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan' will be available for public viewing in a virtual meeting on December 9. The plan will be presented in this first meeting before being discussed with public feedback heard at five upcoming meetings set to take place around the state of Colorado.
Following a 2020 public vote to reintroduce the gray wolf into Colorado, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission was directed to develop and start implementing a plan for reintroduction no later than December 31, 2023. This means that the tentative plan will be brought to the public more than a year before the deadline for implementation.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, more than 47 public meetings were held throughout 2021, during which feedback was collected from more than 3,400 Coloradans. Two advisory boards contributed to the discussion, as well, including a technical working group and a stakeholder advisory group. Each group provided recommendations to Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, which were considered in the formation of their official plan.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages all interested in wolf reintroduction to virtually attend the December 9 meeting. The draft plan is also set to be posted on wolfengagementco.org on December 9, along with a form for public comment that will remain open through February 22.
Upcoming meetings will also allow for public comment, with the five meetings around the state currently scheduled as follows:
- Jan. 19, 2023 – Colorado Springs - 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Jan. 25, 2023 – Gunnison - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 7, 2023 – Rifle - 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Feb. 16, 2023 – Virtual via Zoom - 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Feb. 22, 2023 – Denver - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The final draft is set to be proposed on April 6, with an approval process taking place during a meeting on May 3 to 4.
The December 9 meeting is set to be held on Zoom and Youtube from an estimated 9 AM to 4 PM. Sign up here for more information.
