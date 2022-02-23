Colorado's first collared wolf pup now has a name that isn't just numbers.
In early February, it was announced that a Colorado-born wolf pup had been captured and collared for the first time in state history. With the wolf safely reunited with its pack, the collar will allow wildlife managers to learn more about the state's lone wolf pack, which migrated into the state from Wyoming in early 2020 before producing the now-collared pup last year.
Much less exciting than the news that the pup had been collared was the announcement of the pup's name. The state's first collared put was set to called '2202.'
Thankfully, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center later held a naming contest to come up with something more creative, with a reported 40,000 people voicing their opinion.
Up against four other names, including Wynonna, Hope, Juno, and Nyssa, the name that was ultimately picked was Akawe – Ojibwe for 'first.' The Ojibwe are the second-largest First Nations population, currently residing in the area along the US-Canada border near the Great Lakes.
While there's not much of a tie between the Ojibwe people and Colorado, there is a tie between this group and the wolf species. According to a press release from Colorado's Wolf and Wildlife Center, the Ojibwe people consider wolves to be "wise mentors," also having a history of protecting the animal's presence in the US.
It's likely that officials will still use the wolf's official name – 2202 – when referring to the animal. For the rest of us, Akawe it is.
