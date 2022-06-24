With the Fourth of July just days away, state officials want to remind Coloradans that safety should be the number on priority when it comes to celebrating with fireworks.
"Sparklers, alone, generally cause about one-fourth of all injuries during each year’s Fourth of July celebrations, according to the NFPA. Amateurs who set off fireworks caused an estimated 19,500 fires and generated around 9,000 emergency room visits over the entire year in the U.S," the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control said in a Friday news release.
In Colorado, any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal. This includes cherry bombs, bottle rockets, mortars, M-80’s, and roman candles.
"Permissible fireworks are non-explosive and are not intended to leave the ground. Specifically, they are small firework devices that produce audible or visual effects through combustion," according to the Colorado General Assembly.
Fountains, sparklers, snakes, ground spinners, trick noise makers, and toy caps are all typically legal throughout the state, however restrictions vary by county.
For a look at current fire restrictions around the state, check out the interactive map below. This map is provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control.
All fireworks are banned at national parks, state parks, local parks, golf courses, and forest areas.
The use of illegal fireworks can result in hefty penalties, including fines up to $2,750 and/or jail time. Additional and more severe charges can occur if the use of a firework leads to injury or damage.
"If lighting fireworks is included in your plans, please make sure you’re doing it safely and protecting all of your friends, neighbors, and our Colorado open spaces and wildlife by only using permissible fireworks, purchased from a Colorado licensed fireworks store, stand, or tent," the release said.
Additional rules and restrictions may be temporarily put in place or may exist at a local level.
