Two people were taken to the hospital on Saturday morning following a crash involving a firetruck and an SUV, according to a news release from Aurora Fire Rescue.
The accident occurred just outside of Aurora Fire Rescue's Fire station #3 on Peoria Street at around 8:00 AM.
"A total of 3 patients were involved with 2 green/minor injury and 1 yellow/moderate injuries reported. The yellow patient and 1 green patient were transported via ambulance to local emergency departments, the 3rd patient was treated and released on scene," the release said.
The cause of the crash has not yet been made clear, and it is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Delays are expected in the area of North Peoria Street while the investigation is underway.
