A grass fire of unknown origin was sparked today in Colorado Springs near The Broadmoor, Seven Falls, and North Cheyenne Cañon Park. A quick response by the Colorado Springs Fire Department helped stop this blaze from growing past a quarter of an acre.
Crews were able to surround the fire, located in the area of Evans Avenue and Mesa Avenue, with a hose line. The first announcement regarding the grass fire was at 1:22 PM with a tweet stating it was under control less than an hour later at 2:11 PM.
This intersection is located between The Broadmoor, The Seven Falls area, and North Cheyenne Cañon Park, all popular attractions in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters remain on the scene mopping up the blaze.
