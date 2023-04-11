Crews from Boulder Fire-Rescue and Four Mile Fire Protection District discovered an unconscious man in a ditch near a small wildland fire that was burning in Boulder County on Sunday, according to a news release from the City of Boulder.
Firefighting teams were deployed to the scene of the fire near The Peoples’ Crossing Park at about 7:50 PM. The fire burned around a quarter-mile, of mostly grass, city-owned open space land.
Officials have determined that a camp fire started the fire.
"When first responders arrived at the fire last night, a nearly unconscious, intoxicated man was found lying in a ditch by firefighters. The firefighters administered medical aid to the man and transported him to a nearby hospital," the release said.
According to officials, the man is not suspected of starting the fire, and medical needs were unrelated.
