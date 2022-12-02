Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction.
According to officials, a call about a wildland fire was received at 10:24 PM, with the fire located in the Carriage Hills neighborhood of unincorporated Boulder County.
Numerous personnel immediately responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the quarter-acre blaze. The location of the fire was described as wooded and mountainous, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour at the time.
Just after midnight, the fire was fully suppressed. No structures were threatened and there is now no threat to public safety.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Considering the windy conditions at the time of the blaze, this could have spelled disaster if left unattended. Strong winds could have resulted in rapid spread, with the wooded area offering plenty of fuel.
The Boulder County fire wasn't the only one that resulted in a scary situation overnight.
In the early morning hours of December 2, it was reported that crews were responding to a blaze in Southern Colorado's Conejos County. This fire was found on a very large pile of logs, also in windy conditions. It was estimated to be 2 acres in size.
By 9 AM, San Luis Valley Emergency reported that crews had made excellent progress on this fire, with many departments having been released from the scene.
High winds can result in very dangerous fire conditions. If you see a fire spark, report it immediately. Avoid all outdoor activities that could result in a fire during high wind days.
(1) comment
No outside fire of any kind this time of year, period! If you have to and can't smoke inside, no ashes flying around outside. Use a vape pen like I do, which is healthier since you don't have combustion.
